Limerick booked their place in the last four of the FAI Cup for the first time since 1994, following a 2-1 win in Galway.

Both sides made two changes from their previous league encounters. Galway welcomed back captain Colm Horgan from suspension as well as giving the nod to Kevin Devaney. They replaced Niall Maher and Alex Byrne.

Shane Tracy was selected to play left back for Limerick; getting his first start under Neil McDonald. He took Joe Crowe’s place, while Stephen Kenny slotted in for Peter Berki.

After a shaky opening, Limerick settled into the game. Stephen Kenny had the Blues’ first effort but it drifted just wide.

A battle ensued as McDonald deployed a three-man midfield for the first time in months. Bastien Hery dictated the pace of the game with ease – forcing Galway to go long in behind for any notable joy.

Limerick's young right-back Barry Cotter had a big chance after 20 minutes, following Lee-J Lynch’s corner. He failed to make meaningful contact with the ball however, and Conor Winn was equal to the weak header.

Rodrigo Tosi has netted 11 times in the league this season and almost opened his FAI Cup account before half-time. Kenny skinned Marc Ludden on down the right flank and crossed towards the Brazilian but his glancing header was poorly directed and bounced wide of the left-hand post.

Galway’s only meaningful chance of the half came when Gavan Holohan fired a vicious effort goalwards but Brendan Clarke made a terrific save to deny him.

The second half continued in much the same fashion as the first. Limerick were undoubtedly the better side, and finally got their goal in the 53 minute.

Kenny picked up the ball outside the box and took aim. His shot was weak but Winn couldn’t hold it. Tosi, who looked offside, followed in and made no mistake from close range.

Ten minutes later, the lead was doubled. Clever link-up play between Chiedozie Ogbene and Shane Duggan found the latter inside the box. Duggan turned brilliantly onto his weaker right foot and curled a sublime effort beyond Winn and into the bottom corner.

Galway huffed and puffed, but didn't break through until ten minutes from the end. Kevin Devaney broke down the right flank before cutting in and firing low. Clarke was equal to the drive, but substitute Padraic Cunningham tapped in from six yards to add tension to the latter stages.

Limerick were professional in killing the clock though – running out worthy winners.

Galway: Conor Winn; Colm Horgan, Paul Sinnott, Stephen Folan, Marc Ludden; Rory Hale, David Cawley; Kevin Devaney, Gavan Holohan (Ronan Manning, 69), Ronan Murray (Conor Melody, 90); Eoin McCormack (Padraic Cunningham, 68).

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Barry Cotter, Tony Whitehead, David O’Connor, Shane Tracy; Bastien Hery; Stephen Kenny (Joe Crowe, 84), Lee-J Lynch, Shane Duggan, Chiedozie Ogbene; Rodrigo Tosi (John O’Flynn, 87).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin)