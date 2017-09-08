Richie Towell is "fit and ready to go" as he looks to relaunch his career at League One side Rotherham United after a frustrating year and a half.

The Dubliner moved to Brighton and Hove Albion at the start of 2016 following a stunning campaign with Dundalk in the Airtricity League Premier Division.

His goals and performances in that double-winning season turned many heads, with Chris Hughton swooping for the midfielder.

Limited opportunities and injury setbacks hindered Towell's progress at the Seagulls, but a new contract and a subsequent loan move to the Millers have given him renewed optimism.

He came off the bench in the closing stages of Rotherham's 1-0 win at Portsmouth last weekend and is now gunning to fire them up the table.

"The set-up here is brilliant. The club is moving in the right direction."

"There was a good bit of interest throughput the whole transfer window and on deadline day Rotherham came in and I couldn't turn it down," the 26-year-old told the club's website.

"It's a great club here. The gaffer has great ambitions and it's something I want to be a part of.

"They tried to sign me in January and Brighton wouldn't let me go. They were pushing for promotion at the time and wanted to keep as strong a squad as possible. I'm delighted to come here now. I'm fit and I'm ready to go.

"The set-up here is brilliant. The club is moving in the right direction."

Towell made his name as a box-to-box all-action player capable of plundering goals from midfield.

He's aiming to start hitting the net with regularity again, though he is prepared for a battle to nail down a starting spot.

"I've a lot of energy and I like to get a few goals," Towell added.

"I'll get into the box as much as I can and hopefully bring some goals to the team.

"There's a lot of competition in the team. I know I have to work hard. But I'm willing to work and hard and try and push my way into the team.

"I just need to get back playing. I was a bit unfortunate; I got injured at the start of pre-season last season. Since then I haven't had any problems, touch wood. I feel good, I feel fit. I need to get into the team first and foremost and then kick on."