Premier League clubs have agreed to close the summer transfer window the day before the start of the 2018-19 season.

This means clubs will not be allowed to register any new players after 5pm on the Thursday before the season-opener.

The vote at a meeting of top-flight clubs on Thursday, which was not unanimous, followed weeks of debate about the uncertainty caused to managers and players by three weeks of transfer activity and speculation at the start of a new campaign.

The new date applies only to clubs in the Premier League and relates only to purchasing of players.

Premier League clubs will still be able to sell players to clubs in other leagues, such as those in Europe, whose window is still open, which could leave Premier League clubs as a disadvantage.

Teams from outside of the Premier League would have nearly a month to unsettle and attempt to sign players, with their clubs have no chance of replacing them.

The move comes after complaints for clubs and managers over the uncertainty they have to deal with under the current transfer window system.

This year the window closed on August 31, nearly a month after the Premier League season had begun.

Managers have claimed that it's difficult for them to play in these early without knocking how their squad will look in a month's time when the window closes.

Liverpool's Phillipe Coutinho failed to play in any of their first three league games as he attempted to force a move to Barcelona while Arsenal had to cope with an unsettled Alexis Sanchez as he tried to engineer a move away from the Emirates.