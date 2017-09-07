Cork City’s next two SSE Airtricity League games are to be shown live on RTÉ Sport as the Rebels close in on a league title.

John Caulfield’s side are in FAI Cup action this weekend, but their next two league outings will be screened live on RTÉ 2.

The Rebel Army are currently 14 points clear of Dundalk and could extend that further when they travel to Markets Field in a Munster Derby on Friday, September 22nd with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The league encounter will be live on RTE2, with the show beginning at 7.30pm.

Three days later and reigning champions Dundalk will travel to Leeside with the hosts aiming to lift the title in front of their home supporters. The fixture at Turners Cross will kick-off at 7.20pm, with the programme commencing at 7pm.

City require five points from their remaining fixtures to clinch a fi4rst league title since 2005.

Meanwhile the clash of St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers has also been rescheduled for Monday, September 25th, with kick-off at 7.45pm.