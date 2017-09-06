The play-off draw for the 2018 World Cup will be seeded, FIFA have confirmed.

The governing body did not comment on the draw until this morning.

In a statement, they said the eight teams will be split into two pots based on their FIFA World Ranking.

It will not affect which team is drawn home or away for the first leg.

Republic of Ireland are likely to need two wins from the qualifiers against Moldova and Wales to have a chance of securing a play-off spot, with only eight of the nine teams set to secure the opportunity.

The top eight teams will be ranked with the results against the bottom team in their group are discounted. At present Wales, second in Group D, are the ninth placed play-off team.

Northern Ireland have all but secured their play-off spot.

The draw will take place on 17 October with games between 9-14 November. The away goals rule will be in place.