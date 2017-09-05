Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has made two changes to his side to take on Serbia in their World Cup Group D qualifying clash, with midfielder Wes Hoolahan getting the nod to start.

David Meyler also comes into the starting eleven with Harry Arter and Glenn Whelan the two players to miss out.

O'Neill was heavily criticised for his team selection and tactics in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Georgia in Tbilisi and comes into tonight's game knowing that a win is crucial to Ireland's hopes of qualifying automatically for the World Cup.

There had been calls for him to take a more positive approach in this evening's game and he appears to have done so, with both Hoolahan starting in midfield.

Elsewhere it's the same side which failed to impressed against Georgia. Darren Randolph starts in goal and he will play behind a back four of Cyrus Christie, Ciaran Clark, Shane Duffy and Stephen Ward.

Hoolahan and Meyler will be joined in midfield by Robbie Brady, Jon Walters and James McClean with Shane Long operating as a long striker.

Getting early support up Long will be crucial to ensuring he is not as isolated as he was against Georgia.

Ireland: Randolph, Christie, Clark, Duffy, Ward, Meyler, Brady, Hoolahan, Walters (c), McClean, Long.