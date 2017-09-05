Azerbaijan 1-3 Republic of Ireland

QPR midfielder Ryan Manning scored twice as the Republic of Ireland Under-21s maintained their 100% start to the 2019 European Championship Group Five qualifying campaign with a 3-1 win over 10-man Azerbaijan in Baku.

Noel King's side, who beat Kosovo 1-0 at the Tallaght Stadium in March, took an early lead in the ninth minute after Manning had been set up by Derry City forward Ronan Curtis.

Azerbaijan, though, were soon level as Qarabag striker and captain Mahir Madatov netted after 11 minutes.

Manning found the net again five minutes before half-time after being played in by QPR team-mate Reece Grego-Cox.

The Hoops' duo were involved as the Republic of Ireland extended their lead soon after the restart as Grego-Cox followed up to make it 3-1 after 51 minutes.

The home side then quickly found themselves down to 10 men soon as, just two minutes later, forward Elnur Jafarov was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Huddersfield defender Danny Kane.

Manning went close to bagging a hat-trick during the closing stages, while Ryan Sweeney, on loan at Bristol Rovers from Stoke, also had a late effort blocked.