Shane Duffy admits Ireland's performance against Georgia was their worst of the campaign but insists his side can put it to Serbia in their crunch World Cup qualifier in Dublin tonight.

Despite Duffy's early goal, Ireland were outplayed for long periods of the 1-1 draw in Tbilisi, with their first-half possession of just 24% attracting widespread criticism.

"We can do a lot (to improve)," the Brighton centre-back told RTÉ Sport. "We know ourselves it wasn’t good enough.

"It was probably the worst game we’ve had in the campaign but we’re still unbeaten so you’ve got to take the positives out of it."

With a home game against Moldova and tough trip to Cardiff to conclude the campaign, anything but a win at the Aviva will make automatic qualification a slim prospect.

However, Duffy believes that the Euro 2016 qualifying home wins against Germany and Bosnia show what the team is capable of with a vocal crowd behind them.

"When we’re at home, whoever comes knows it’s going to be a tough game.

"If we get a good start, put a bit of pressure on get the fans behind us, you’ve seen what we can do there.

"The Germany game and the Bosnian game showed it’s a hard place to come.

"We’ve got to set our tempo and obviously keep the ball better and try and get and get it back off the opposition, which we didn’t really do on Saturday."

The Serbian team will feature big-name players like Matic and Kolarov but the Derry native

"That’s the level we’re at. We’re more than capable of dealing with it, we’ve dealt with good players n the past," he said.

"They’re a good team. We saw that out there when we scored late on. We know what we’re in for but we’ve nothing to fear."

Watch the Republic of Ireland v Serbia live on RTÉ2, listen on RTÉ 2fm's Game On and follow the action with RTÉ Sport Online's live blog from 7pm