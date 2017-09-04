Republic of Ireland Under-21s boss Noel King has warned his players they may have to compete with Champions League quality if they are to emerge from their gruelling trip to Azerbaijan with a victory.

Ireland face the Azerbaijanis in their second European Championships qualifier on Tuesday having opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Kosovo in March.

The Kosovans currently top Group Five, although they have played three of their games and Germany are yet to kick a ball in anger, but given the 3,000-mile plus trip and soaring temperatures, King is expecting the degree of difficulty to rise significantly in Baku.

He said: "It's a daunting challenge given the travel and conditions, but if they want to progress to the senior level, then these are the games to prove that in.

"People at home may not know much about Azerbaijan, but they have 10 million people here, they've great resources and they're making strides forward.

"We have to make sure we match them. These teams are stronger than people maybe realise.

"Azerbaijan have players from clubs such as Qarabag, who have qualified for the Champions League and have Europa League experience. We've got to match that level."

King's squad, which includes Declan Rice, currently enjoying a run of Premier League matches with West Ham, has had time to attempt to become acclimatised, but he admits this game represents a test of both character and quality.

He said: "The players have adapted to the climate, the heat and the three-hour time difference, which does require getting used to.

"The anxiety lifts a notch when you get closer to the game. We look back on the Kosovo game and the result we got there - if you look at how they've done since, I think it puts that into perspective.

"That was a fantastic three points. To go to Azerbaijan and win would be a huge result, but it's something we're capable of doing."