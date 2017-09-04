Pele believes fellow Brazilian Neymar made the correct decision to join Paris St Germain due to being in the shadow of Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Neymar completed a world record £200.6m transfer over the summer and has settled well in the French capital with three goals in as many Ligue 1 games.

His switch divided opinion but three-time World Cup winner Pele, arguably the greatest striker of all-time, feels Neymar will now be able to take star billing at the Parc des Princes, with the presence of Messi denying him that privilege at Barca.

The 76-year-old told Marca: "At the moment the best player in Brazil is Neymar and I think the move for him was very good because there was huge competition with Messi at Barcelona.

"I think it's a good opportunity for him and he needed to move because now he can really play and show what he's capable of."

However, he added: "It's also very dangerous when you get given that responsibility."