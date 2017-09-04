Ruud Gullit was forced into an embarrassing apology on Monday after posting a video clip of the Netherlands team in their changing-room after Sunday's World Cup qualifying win over Bulgaria.

The seemingly innocuous film of a subdued scene, where most players were seated and looking at their mobiles, was made by Gullit, who is the assistant coach, following the 3-1 victory in Amsterdam that kept the Dutch in the race for a World Cup place next year.

But the clip, sent out on Twitter, caused outrage in the Netherlands, including criticism from coach Dick Advocaat.

"Honestly, I think it's very strange that there is a video like this," said Advocaat, who was standing with his back to the camera when Gullit filmed the 15-second scene.

"I think it's very strange, I'll tell him too. I'm going to have a heart to heart with Gullit, I think that's wise."

It was followed by fierce criticism on Dutch television, where analysts said Gullit, who played 66 times for his country, had violated the sanctity of the dressing-room. One commentator suggested it was a sackable offence.

"I made the film in my enthusiasm but realised afterwards that I should not have done it. And with that we have drawn a line under the matter," Gullit said in a statement released by the Dutch football association KNVB.

Advocaat agreed: "I didn't think it was a good idea from Ruud and told him so and that is all settled."

The Dutch view of filming in the changing-room is at odds with attitudes in other countries. In American sports, it is common for reporters to be allowed into the dressing-rooms after matches to interview players.