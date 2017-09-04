Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been included in Manchester United's squad for the group stages of the Champions League.

The former Sweden striker agreed a deal to rejoin the club last month but is still out of action with a knee ligament injury sustained in April.

There is doubt the 35-year-old will play again in 2017 but manager Mourinho's decision to include him in his European squad - which was not unexpected - would improve United's options should he return ahead of schedule.

United will play Basle, CSKA Moscow and Benfica in Group A. Speaking last month, Mourinho said he doubted Ibrahimovic would be fit for any of the six fixtures but would name him in his squad anyway.

Mourinho said: "He will not be ready for the group phase of the Champions League, I don't think there is any chance of that.

"Do we have space in the Champions League list to have him? Yes, we have. So we don't need to leave any player outside of the list.

"But I'm not thinking Zlatan to play any part in the group phase. Hopefully he can play in the knockout phase."

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals for United last season after joining the club from Paris St Germain on a one-year deal.

His time at the club was ended prematurely by injury but United invited him to continue using their facilities and a new one-year contract offer followed.

Fellow forward James Wilson, 21, has also been included in the squad.

Wantaway Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been left out of the Blues' squad after failing to return for pre-season.

Concerns have been raised over the seriousness of Nathaniel Clyne's back injury after the defender was left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad.

The club submitted their 25-man list to UEFA but the England right-back was not on it, along with unwanted winger Lazar Markovic whom the club could not offload in the transfer window.

Midfielder Adam Lallana was included despite still being out with a thigh injury which, when diagnosed in early August, was expected to keep him out for three months, while Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Kent have also been put on the list despite being on loan at Fulham and Freiburg respectively.

Liverpool cannot now alter their Champions League squad until the knockout stage in February, providing they qualify, which suggests Clyne is likely to be unavailable for the medium term.

The club did not respond to requests for clarification of Clyne's omission or the extent of his injury.

Clyne played just 45 minutes in Liverpool's opening pre-season fixture against Tranmere but has not featured since.

T

he 18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold has impressed at right-back already this season with Joe Gomez, 20, providing cover and manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to continue to rotate the two for the first half of the season.