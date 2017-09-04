The Republic of Ireland and Serbia meet for the fifth time when they go head to head in the hunt for World Cup qualification in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Of the four previous occasions these countries have met, there's been three draws and a narrow win for the Serbs, so expect another cagey one at the Aviva Stadium.

Serbia come into this one two points clear at the top of Group D; a win would almost certainly have them heading for Russia. Can Ireland bloody the nose of their opponents for the first time?

May 24, 2008: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia

Serbia headed to Ireland for the first time since independence for a friendly as new manager Giovanni Trapattoni launched his reign. The visitors led after Marko Pantelic took full advantage of Paul McShane's error with 15 minutes remaining, but substitute Andy Keogh (pronounced Keee-oh in Italian) spared Trapattoni defeat with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Republic of Ireland: Kiely, Kelly, Dunne, McShane, Delaney, Duff, Miller, Whelan, Hunt (Keogh 80), Keane (Murphy 69), Doyle (Long 86).

August 15, 2012: Serbia 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Trap started to blood a new generation of players after a disappointing Euro 2012 finals campaign and handed James McCarthy and James McClean starts in a friendly in Belgrade. Seasoned campaigners Jonathan Walters and Aiden McGeady went closest to breaking the deadlock, although it took a good second-half save by goalkeeper Keiren Westwood to keep out Zdravko Kuzmanovic's late free-kick.

Republic of Ireland: Westwood, McShane, O’Shea (c), O’Dea, Kelly, McGeady (Coleman 79), McCarthy, Whelan (Green 60), McClean (Keogh 69), Walters (O'Brien 79), Cox.

March 5, 2014: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Serbia

Martin O'Neill suffered his first defeat in his third game as Ireland manager as Serbia came from behind to win another friendly encounter at the Aviva Stadium. Wes Hoolahan had already seen an earlier effort harshly ruled out for offside when Shane Long put the home side ahead, but James McCarthy's own goal and a second from Filip Djordjevic proved decisive.

Republic of Ireland: Forde, Coleman, Keogh, Wilson, Ward (Clark 64); McGeady (Murphy 73), Whelan (Quinn 80), McCarthy (Meyler 61), McClean; Hoolahan (Pilkington 61); Long (Walters 72).

September 5, 2016: Serbia 2-2 Republic of Ireland

The first competitive meeting between the two sides came during the opening round of fixtures in the current campaign, with Ireland striking late to secure a potentially priceless point in Belgrade. Jeff Hendrick got the visitors off to the perfect start, but goals from Filip Kostic and Dusan Tadic within seven second-half minutes looked to have won the day until Daryl Murphy chose the perfect moment to open his international account.

Republic of Ireland: Randolph; Coleman, Keogh, O’Shea, Ward (Quinn 71); Whelan, Hendrick (Murphy 76), Brady; Walters, McClean, Long (Clark 90+2)

