Despite the logistics involved in getting there, Republic of Ireland U21 manager Noel King is looking forward to facing Azerbaijan in Tuesday's European Championship qualifier in Baku.

King's side will be looking to build on their opening Group 5 win over Kosovo in March.

Azerbaijan lost 3-1 to Israel in their first game in the group last Thursday. Current UEFA U21 Champions Germany are also in Group 5 and will play their first game tomorrow against the Kosovans.

The nine group winners will qualify automatically for the 2019 finals in Italy. The four runners-up with the best records against the teams first, third, fourth and fifth in their group will go into the play-offs.

King is pleased with how his side are shaping up ahead of the clash in Baku (4pm kick-off Irish time) after the logistical challenge of transferring the squad, kit, equipment and medical supplies more than 5,000km from Dublin for the fixture.

"The work put in ahead of this trip from our equipment officer James Connell has to be recognised and the logistics around this type of game are a challenge in themselves," said King.

Connell explained the process in preparing everything for a game like this and work put into the game before the Irish players even met up for their flight to Azerbaijan via Istanbul.

"The equipment was sent by DHL more than two weeks ago. It takes four days to clear the kit side of things and the medical equipment requires a further two days clearance from the local Department of Health," said Connell.

"A game like this can be up to eight days longer from start to finish when you added in the stop over in Istanbul where we trained so we had to also bring equipment with us for that part of the journey. It’s a tough challenge but things have gone according to plan."

King watched the Azeris against Israel on Thursday and feels that they will be a threat but is confident that his Irish side can produce a performance.

"The bumps and bruises are clearing up. The players have adapted to the climate, the heat and the three-hour time difference which does require getting used to," the head coach revealed.

"The anxiety lifts a notch when you get closer to the game. We look back on the Kosovo game and the result we got there, if you look at how they’ve done since I think it puts that into perspective. They were fantastic three points. To go to Azerbaijan and win would be a huge result but its something we’re capable of doing.

"I felt Israel deserved to win the game last Thursday but Azerbaijan had large periods of control in the game and were dominant.

They had their opportunities but didn’t take them and then Israel went on to win. They’re two different styles and I think we’re more similar too Azerbaijan in style than we are to Israel.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Liam Bossin (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Danny Kane (Huddersfield Town), Ryan Sweeney (Stoke City - on loan at Bristol Rovers), Shaun Donnellan (West Bromwich Albion - on loan at Walsall), Corey Whelan (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Ryan Delaney (Burton Albion - on loan at Cork City)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (West Ham United - on loan at Bolton Wanderers), Harry Charsley (Everton), Conor Shaughnessy (Leeds United), Ryan Manning (QPR), Liam Kinsella (Walsall), Connor Ronan (Wolves)

Forwards: Reece Greco-Cox (QPR), Ronan Curtis (Derry City), Joe Quigley (Bournemouth - on loan at Newport County), Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT)