Elgin City 2

Bray Wanderers 0

Bray Wanderers exited the Irn Bru Scottish Cup at the first hurdle following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Scottish side Elgin City at Borough Briggs.

Chris Dodd and former Derry City man Jordan Allan netted either side of a competitive second half as the Wicklow men bowed out.

Although Harry Kenny's charges shaded the opening half in terms of possession, it was their League Two opponents who manufactured the best of the chances.

Stephen Bronsky went close with a header early on, while Bray goalkeeper Peter Cherrie was on hand to keep out winger Jamie Reid's volley seven minutes from the break.

There was little the Seagulls net minder could do about the game's opener which arrived just 90 seconds into the restart.

Dodd's swerving effort from the edge of the area left his compatriot with little chance as the Black and White hit the lead.

Ryan Brennan almost had the Wicklow men level mid-way through the second half but City goalkeeper Marc Waters' reactions were equal to Brennan's close range attempt.

Referee Arnold Hunter was the centre of attention in the 75th minute when he awarded Bray a penalty. However, having consulted his assistant, the IFA official decided to overturn his own decision, much to the confusion of the 600 or so onlookers.

It was the Elgin woodwork which was the source of Bray's next frustration ten minutes from time. Aaron Greene's thunderbolt from distance had Waters beaten but not the crossbar.

Allen wrapped things up for Jim Weir's side in the last minute of the game after he was teed up by fellow substitute Calum Ferguson.