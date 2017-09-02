Martin O'Neill insisted there was no quick fix to Ireland's problems at keeping possession after tonight's 1-1 draw with Georgia in Tbilisi.

O'Neill acknowledged that Ireland played poorly in the first half and didn't use the ball well when they did get hold of it.

The Irish manager said there was no quick fix to rectifying Ireland's problems in keeping the ball.

"I don't think there's a quick fix to it. We have to try and do better on the ball. We have one or two very decent players who probably didn't play well tonight.

O'Neill said the team's sole focus was on beating Serbia on Tuesday, a side who he said are probably technically superior to Ireland.

"D'you know what we're going to try and do? We're going to try and win a game against Serbia which is the most important thing. We're going to put heart and soul into the match on Tuesday night.

And we're going to try and beat a side who are probably technically better than us. That's what we're going to try and do."