Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has opted for a safety-first 4-5-1 formation for the crunch World Cup 2018 Group D qualifier away to Georgia, with no place for Wes Hoolahan.

Shane Long will lead the line up front on his own with a five-man midfield behind him.

Robbie Brady, James McClean and Jonathan Walters will provide attacking support from deeper with Glenn Whelan and Harry Arter holding in front of the defence.

The central defensive partnership is made up by Shane Duffy and Ciaran Clark with Cyrus Christie and Stephen Ward on either side of them.

There were fears earlier in the week that Walters would miss the game due to an ankle injury, but he proved his fitness before the squad headed to Tbilisi and will win his 50th international cap.

Hoolahan is considered Ireland’s main creative talent, but O’Neill has decided again not to start him.

There'll be water breaks in a sweltering Tbilisi - in the 25th and 70th minutes - as Ireland look to overcome a tricky, and crucial, away test.

When asked whether Walters would play up front alongside Long or in midfield, O'Neill, speaking to RTÉ Sport, said: "You’ll just have to wait and see. He’s capable of playing in a number of positions so it’s how best to utilise him and how best to utilise Shane."

O'Neill also said that he was hoping for a big showing from Robbie Brady, who has been freed from the left-back role to play in midfield.

"He has grown into a very important player for us over the last few years," said the Ireland boss. "It’s not that long ago that the likes of Robbie and Jeff Hendrik were magnificent for us in France and any sort of performance for him would be great."

UEFA confirmed that there will be a water break in either half, with the game stopping for players to take on fluids with the temperatures in Tbilisi over 30 degrees and it's a move that O'Neill has welcomed.

"It’s not something we’re used to, but that’s probably good news because it is pretty warm," he noted.

BREAKING: Jon Walters is fit to play and will make his 50th appearance for Ireland this evening! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/6v3M7S8ozz — FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 2, 2017

Republic of Ireland: Randolph; Christie, Duffy, Clark, Clark, Ward; Whelan, Arter, Walters, Brady, McClean, Long.

Subs: Westwood (GK), Elliot (GK), O'Shea, Keogh, McGeady, Murphy, O'Dowda, K. Long, Hoolahan, Hourihane, Meyler, Hayes