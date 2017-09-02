Martin O’Neill’s side have performed admirably throughout this World Cup qualifying campaign and have deservedly arrived at this juncture joint top of the group.

From the remarkable away victory in Vienna – possibly Ireland’s most complete performance of the O’Neill era – to the character-led fight-back in rain-soaked Belgrade, not forgetting the attritional scoreless draw with Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales.

And now Ireland face a double header over the coming days, which could all-but secure their place at next year’s finals

Fellow group leaders Serbia await on Tuesday night, in a game which may decide the automatic qualifier for next summer’s World Cup.

But first, Georgia.

The Ireland manager will be glad to see the back of these perceived minnows having faced the low-ranked side in the past two qualification campaigns.

Three wins from three should inspire confidence going into tonight’s game, but those nine points were certainly not gifted to Ireland as O’Neill’s side had to work hard – too hard at times – to ensure they maintained their 100 per cent record over Georgia.

The narrowest of margins have decided all three previous encounters, while the most recent game will be the one that caused most concern as Ireland were outplayed on their home patch, eventually securing the win thanks to a fortuitous Seamus Coleman goal.

Familiarity may, in fact, breed contempt, but it also educates and informs and while O’Neill has justifiably urged caution ahead of every Georgia encounter thus far, the Ireland manager should know how to combat a fairly predictable and error-prone outfit.

Returning to Tblisi, the scene of his first competitive victory as Ireland manager should evoke excellent memories and help to inspire, but O’Neill will be hoping for a less eventful evening compared to that encounter in 2014 when Aiden McGeady pounced very late to secure the points.

"We have to keep the ball well in these conditions."

Did Martin O’Neill unintentionally show his hand ahead of this away encounter in Georgia?

The Ireland manager will rarely release even the most minute of details ahead of kick-off but perhaps his reference to the expected warm weather in Tblisi, saying, "we have to keep the ball well in these conditions," is an indication that Wes Hoolahan may be given the nod to start.

Ball retention is one of Ireland’s perennial weaknesses, and has been evident throughout the campaign, yet whenever Hoolahan plays, the entire team takes on a completely different complexion.

The midfield maestro is one of the few Ireland players who actively attempts to get on the ball at every opportunity and will always be drawn to the player with the ball rather than running away into space.

It is no coincidence that Hoolahan started in two of Ireland’s most impressive performances of the campaign, away in Vienna and also away in Moldova.

And of course, the Norwich man played a vital role in both victories, most memorably his first touch and through-ball for James McClean’s winning strike against the Austrians.

Whenever Hoolahan has been left out of the team, the manager has always felt justified with both Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady tasked with playing the creative role.

But Hendrick misses out through injury and Brady has yet to prove he can fulfil that role at international level, so there really is no reason, this time, to leave the former Shelbourne man out.

Of course, the well-worn "Wes cannot play two games in quick succession" line will no doubt be churned out in relation to this particular double header.

However, the manager’s general refusal to look beyond the next game will probably help Hoolahan get the nod tonight, as O’Neill will only plan for Serbia once he sees what options he has at the end of play this evening.

Where to play Robbie Brady?

As long as Robbie Brady can deliver pin-point set-pieces with unerring precision, there remains a place for the Burnely man in Martin O’Neill’s starting XI.

However, the feeling persists that the Ireland manager is not quite sure where he is most effective away from the dead ball.

Every attacking midfield role has been experimented with, and while not yet exhausted, the position which Brady has looked most comfortable and effective is playing the left-back role with a licence to attack.

Should Brady be utilised in the defensive role, Stephen Ward will miss out, which will prove harsh on the reliable former Bohemians man, who has impressed in the green jersey under O’Neill’s tenure.

For Brady, however, there will be less emphasis on the defensive side of his game against weaker opposition, which could be the deciding factor for O’Neill when wondering where to play the hero of Lille.

Fear of Wales away should drive Ireland

While the Ireland manager is loath to look beyond tonight’s fixture, there is no getting away from the fact that this group is down for decision on Tuesday night.

If O’Neill’s side can bring home the maximum from Tbilisi, the confidence will be flowing going into the home clash with Serbia, knowing that another victory would put them in prime position for automatic qualification.

Victory in the home clash against Moldova in early October could see Ireland already qualified before a ball is kicked in Cardiff for the final fixture of the campaign.

The game against Wales will be hyped into a frenzy, which will make the result a lottery, especially if the home side have produced a run of results to bring them back into contention.

Of course, winning away in Cardiff to secure World Cup qualification would prove the ultimate experience for the travelling Ireland fans, but perhaps, just once, it would be nice to get things wrapped up nice and early.

"It's never easy to play against Ireland."

As mentioned, Vladimir Weiss’ side were unlucky to leave Dublin empty-handed following their impressive performance at the Aviva.

Georgia should have led at the break, dominating Ireland in the opening 45 minutes, while also hitting the woodwork. Ireland’s goal that eventually secured the victory enjoyed more than a touch of fortune.

But in reality, that game in Dublin should go down as Georgia’s missed opportunity, as O’Neill’s side were close to deplorable in that opening 45 minutes and will not play as poorly tonight, even in what should be a hostile stadium in Tbilisi.

Ireland sat back and allowed the Georgian ball-players time and space in that first game, with Tornike Okriashvili causing constant problems across the midfield, whether dropping deep to pick up possession of twisting and turning out on the flanks and cutting inside into space.

Murtaz Daushvili controlled the first half, patrolling the space in front of his back four, turning defence into attack, while Jano Ananidze, Valeri Kazaishvili and Levan Mchedlidze also made that Ireland XI look particularly average.

But even amidst that worst performance of the campaign, the Irish were still able to cause a range of problems for this Georgia team with the pace and aggression of Shane Long and James McClean unsettling the defence and structure of the visitors.

Add to that the continued chaos every time a long ball or cross was delivered into the Georgia box, with a keeper who was always a candidate to fumble under pressure, while failing to instil confidence in his back four.

"It's never easy to play against Ireland. They are a strong team," said the Georgia’s Weiss ahead of the game.

AT A GLANCE: GEORGIA v IRELAND

The fear factor obviously exists, as the coach knows that he is up against a side that fights for the jersey like virtually no other team in international football.

Georgia are also missing key players with the aforementioned Okriashvili ruled out, thus taking away a huge chunk of their creativity, while Giorgi Loria, Jaba Kankava and Levan Mchedlidze are also missing.

Ireland were authors of their own misfortune on that particular night in Dublin, playing a very deep line of defence, which allowed the creative Georgian front unit to thrive.

So expect O’Neill’s men to attempt to play on the front foot tonight and the energy that Harry Arter, McClean, Long and others will bring, should expose the frailties and weaknesses of the home side.

An early goal could kill the home side’s aspirations and quieten the often-vociferous crowd into accepting their fate in a group that has offered plenty but delivered little.

Ireland Possible XI: Darren Randolph; Cyrus Christie, Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark, Robbie Brady; Glenn Whelan, Harry Arter, Wes Hoolahan, James McClean, Jonathan Walters; Shane Long.

Georgia v Republic of Ireland (kick-of 5pm) is live on RTÉ2 from 4pm, radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1 Saturday Sport and live blog on RTÉ Sport Online and the News Now App.