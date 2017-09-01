Martin O'Neill passed Jon Walters fit for Saturday evening's crunch World Cup qualifier against Georgia, and admitted his men face an awkward night at the office in the sweltering Tbilisi heat.

Walters sat out full training earlier in the week due to a niggling ankle injury but the Burnley man came through a good workout on Thursday and O'Neill is happy he's ready for action.

"Jon has come through well and looks good," said O'Neill on Friday afternoon. "It's a great boost for us."

Ireland have won every one of the eight games they've played against Georgia to date but nobody in the visiting camp is expecting an easy ride.

Of those eight wins only one was by more than one goal - and that came in a 2009 friendly. Vladimir Weiss's men were impressive in Dublin last October when they were undeservedly beaten 1-0.

They want that elusive victory against Ireland and, despite missing key players and being out of the running for qualification, seem pumped up for tomorrow's encounter.

"It's there. It's what we face. Hopefully the players will adapt. We know it will be very hot," O'Neill added referring to the soaring temperatures. Presently, it's in the 30s in Georgia as a heat wave welcomes the boys in green.

"We have to keep the ball well in these conditions. This is a genuinely difficult game for us, as it was in Dublin."