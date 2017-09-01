Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, according to reports.

The Everton striker was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire on Thursday night, the Daily Mirror said.

He was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge earlier that day.

Mr McIver shared the photo on Instagram at around 10pm with the comment: "International Break #legend".

Cheshire Police declined to comment and representatives for Rooney and Everton were unavailable.

Rooney, the all-time top scorer for England and Manchester United, announced his immediate retirement from the national team last month.

It came after he rejoined his boyhood club Everton from United this summer after 13 years at Old Trafford.

He has been married to his high-school sweetheart Coleen since 2008 and they have three children together.