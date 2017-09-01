Tottenham ended deadline day with a flourish by completing the signing of striker Fernando Llorente from Swansea.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who was also a reported target for Chelsea, has sealed a move to north London after agreeing a two-year contract.

Spurs had earlier landed £23million Ivorian defender Serge Aurier from Paris St Germain on a five-year deal.

Llorente is Mauricio Pochettino's fifth signing of the summer following Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga to the club.