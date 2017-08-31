Kylian Mbappe has joined Paris St Germain from Monaco, with the 18-year-old France striker moving on an initial season-long loan deal with an option for PSG to buy him outright next summer.

The agreement, which came just hours before France's World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands, brings to an end one of the summer's longest-running transfer sagas.

The deal had been expected as early as Sunday but was held up, seemingly due to negotiations over the terms of the option to buy.

PSG, having already signed Neymar from Barcelona for €222m this summer, insisted on the initial loan season so as not to fall foul of UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

Monaco were believed to be pushing for an obligation on PSG's part to complete the transfer next summer, in order to have certainty over a reported fee of €180m, but when the deal was announced it was phrased as an option to buy.