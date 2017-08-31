Ahead of the squad's departure to Tbilisi for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Georgia (5pm, live on RTÉ2) defender John O'Shea and forward Jonathan Walters took a full part in Ireland training this morning.

Both O'Shea (calf) and Walters (ankle) missed out on full squad training sessions yesterday but the veteran duo came through without any reaction to those niggling injuries and should be available for selection for Martin O'Neill.

Forward David McGoldrick did not travel with the squad due to personal reasons.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), David Meyler (Hull City), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest)