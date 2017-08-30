Harry Kane has hailed Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy as a "great businessman" and backed his decision to play the waiting game ahead of transfer deadline day.

Spurs were the quietest team in the Premier League over the summer, starting the season without any new arrivals, but have started to pick up the pace as Thursday's 11pm deadline looms.

Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth have joined the squad along with reserve goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, and Paris St Germain's Serge Aurier looks certain to follow after being granted a work permit.

That fits Levy's reputation for brinkmanship in the market when buying and selling, and means last year's runners-up could continue being busy in the final hours of trading.

Kane, who travels to Malta with England on Thursday, is confident in Levy's methods and would not be surprised to have more new team-mates when he returns.

"Daniel likes to do it on the last day to get the best deal, we just have to wait and see," he said.

"Daniel is a great businessman, the way he runs the club, the new training ground, the new stadium, he does what he wants to do. Some chairmen are different, he does what he does and feels it's the best way to help the team.

"But I don't deal with him face to face so I wouldn't know how intimidating he really is.

"Of course the gaffer will get in who he wants to get in. I'll be interested to see who we get in but I'm not that interested in other teams. I'm focused on Tottenham."

As celebrated local boy, fan favourite and marquee player, Kane remains committed enough to Tottenham to remove him entirely from the rumour mill in a summer of unprecedented spending in Europe.

That has not been the case for some of his England colleagues though, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Raheem Sterling notably at the centre of heated transfer talk in recent days.

Kane admitted that has not gone unnoticed in camp at St George's Park this week and believes it would be easier on all parties if recent calls to bring the deadline forward were adopted.

"It would be better for the window to close before the season to help teams settle and also on an international basis - there are players here and rumours are going around, but that's the way the game is going," he said.

"Ox is focused on Friday's game and we are just focusing on our job internationally. I've not been in that situation, but if the window was shut off before the start of the season, it would help.

"It would be better if it stopped then so everyone could focus on the season, without players having to worry about being sold or moving up north or down south."