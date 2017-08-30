The build-up to Saturday's World Cup qualifying clash away to Georgia involves much column inches and soundbytes about how difficult it will be for the Republic of Ireland.

In the corresponding game at the Aviva last October, it was fair to say that the Georgians deserved more than a 1-0 defeat after Seamus Coleman's somewhat unorthodox goal. Three years ago, it took a moment of brilliance from Aiden McGeady in Tiblisi to ensure victory as the road to Euro 2016 began.

Georgia currently sit second bottom of Group D with three points, an accumulation that includes a 1-1 draw away to Wales.

Ireland midfielder Harry Arter is expecting another tough assignment from Vladimir Weiss' men on Saturday, kick-off 5pm.

"I've seen Georgia play a few times and I don't think they've got the results they probably deserved," he told RTÉ Sport.

"They are technically very good, it baffles me a little bit how they have not got more points. We watched the first 45 minutes of them against Georgia and they were by far the better side but they ended up losing the game. We watched them against Wales and they deserved to win.

The Bournemouth player is relishing the challenge ahead in a group where Ireland and Serbia lead the way on 12 points.

"The hard work is now going to happen. We've got to attack it with confidence which I think we will."

Arter, who will win his seventh senior cap if picked on Saturday, still feels he has a lot to prove to try and cement his place in Martin O'Neill's side.

"Every game for me is an opportunity to try and do that and hopefully I will get my chance on Saturday," he added.

"I've got a job to do for the team and where we are in the group now, it's not a time for anyone to be learning."