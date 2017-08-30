Liverpool have opened talks with Arsenal over a deal for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Chelsea appeared to have moved ahead in the race to sign the England international after reportedly having a bid of £40million accepted.

However, Liverpool have been monitoring the situation of the 24-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract, for several months and Press Association Sport understands they made their move to start negotiations on Wednesday morning.

It is understood Oxlade-Chamberlain never got to the point of discussing personal terms at Stamford Bridge as his preferred destination is Anfield and he was holding out for the Reds to make their move.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier after the Paris St Germain defender was granted a work permit.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes for much of the summer and Press Association Sport understands he now looks set to join up with the Premier League side.

The matter of Aurier being granted a work permit had been complicated as he was handed a suspended two-month prison sentence last year having been found guilty of assault.