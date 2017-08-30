John O’Shea sat out this morning’s Ireland training session with a tight calf, while Jon Walters warmed up with the team.

Burnley striker Walters is of most concern for boss Martin O’Neill as he bids to shake off an ankle injury ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Georgia (5pm).

He took part in the open part of the session, but will be carefully monitored ahead of the double-header, which concludes with the visit of Serbia on Tuesday.

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady also trained after being given permission to arrive late following the birth of his son