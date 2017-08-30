Arsenal have rejected an approach for Alexis Sanchez from Manchester City as Pep Guardiola steps up his pursuit of the Chile forward.

Press Association Sport understands that the Gunners are intent on keeping Sanchez despite strong interest from City, who are widely reported to have tabled a £50million offer.

Sanchez has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal's resolve is being tested by their Premier League rivals ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

It is understood that West Brom have agreed a fee to take Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs to the Hawthorns, but it is the future of Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that will really occupy the minds of Gunners fans.

City continue to appear the likely destination should Sanchez depart, while England international Oxlade-Chamberlain is a target for Chelsea.

With just two days remaining before the transfer deadline at 11pm BST on Thursday, the pair could yet complete their moves.

Both are out of contract at the end of the season, although manager Arsene Wenger has stressed on several occasions that he wishes for both to remain at Arsenal.

The Frenchman - who has spoken for weeks about the need to trim his squad - is already under pressure after Sunday's 4-0 loss at Liverpool.

Brazilian defender Gabriel was sold to Valencia last week and, as well as Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sanchez, there are several other players who may leave.