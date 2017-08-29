Roy Keane has welcomed the news that Hull City striker Will Keane wants to be considered for Ireland international selection.

The Ireland assistant manager was reacting to the former Manchester United striker’s statement of intent to declare for Ireland.

The 24-year-old frontman has previously represented England at under-21 level but is eligible to play for Ireland as his father was born in Dublin.

His twin brother, centre-back Michael, has earned two full England caps and joined Everton for £30m this summer.

Will Keane has only recently returned to club football with Hull following a near year-long spell on the sidelines with a knee injury and once he’s back playing regularly with his club, he’s hoping to force his way into Martin O’Neill’s thoughts.

Speaking to the Times, the Manchester born player said: "(Ireland) have some good strikers, but I was on their radar before the injury. I am an outside bet but if I can get back scoring goals I would like to think I have a chance.

"It’s every player's dream to play in the World Cup. Ireland are doing well in their group so they might make it. If I ended up playing in a World Cup, all this hard work would be worthwhile."

Keane’s namesake Roy welcomed the young player’s declaration and claimed that both he and Aston Villa’s Scott Hogan would both be considered for selection in the future.

"Because we’ve got such a small pool of players, we’re always delighted when players want to come and play for Ireland and obviously they’re two very good players," the Ireland assistant boss said.

"They’re at different places in their careers. The young boy Keane is coming back from a bad injury and you know the manager has met up with Scott Hogan so we’re obviously pleased.

"We’ve got some good players but we’re always looking to have competition for places and we’re delighted that these lads are keen and positive to come and play for Ireland."

O’Neill revealed last week that Hogan was ready to commit his international career to the Irish cause.

The 24-year-old frontman also qualifies to play for Ireland through his father's family and is understood to have applied for an Irish passport.