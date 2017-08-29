Monaco have completed the signing of former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic.

The French champions paid Inter Milan a fee reported to be in the region of €11million for the Montenegro international, who could effectively be a replacement for Kylian Mbappe with the teenager expected to join Paris St Germain before the transfer window shuts.

The 27-year-old Jovetic has signed a four-year deal with the club to end a disappointing spell at San Siro.

Jovetic made just five substitute appearances in Serie A after joining Inter permanently last summer, spending the second half of the season on loan at Sevilla.

In quotes reported on Monaco's website, Jovetic said: "I'm very happy to be here.

"AS Monaco is a big club that played in the semi-finals of the Champions League and won the French title last season.

"There are some great players on this team. That's why I chose AS Monaco."

The club's executive vice president Vadim Vasilyev added: "We are very happy to welcome Stevan Jovetic to AS Monaco.

"He has evolved in the biggest championships and has the experience of the highest level.

"At 27 years old, he is a great player who is mature; we are convinced that he will find here all the conditions to fully express his talent."