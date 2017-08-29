Liverpool look to be facing a tough battle to persuade Monaco to sell midfielder Thomas Lemar.

According to reports on both sides of the Channel, the Reds have earmarked Lemar as a prime target before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Liverpool have prepared an offer of €72m for the 21-year-old attacking player.

According to French broadcaster RMC Sport, Liverpool would consider a trade involving striker Divock Origi moving to Monaco.

However the same report says Monaco have ruled out selling Lemar. The seemingly impending departure of Kylian Mbappe to Paris St Germain may also have a significant impact on any negotiations.

Monaco will know huge money is already coming their way, with Mbappe expected to cost around €180m, and they may be reluctant to lose yet another star player, after a talent drain from the Stade Louis II this summer.

One deal that looks on the point of completion is Liverpool's move for long-term target Naby Keita, although the Red Bull Leipzig midfielder has to wait until next summer to move to Anfield.

The Reds announced the signing of the 22-year-old on their website on Tuesday morning, confirming the Guinea international would move to Anfield in time for next season.

Reports in Germany and England suggest Liverpool will pay a premium on top of a £48million buy-out clause which comes into effect next year to sign their long-term target.

Keita told Liverpool's website: "I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly.

"My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt - that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

"Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance."

Keita impressed last season as Leipzig finished second in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League.

The Premier League club were heavily linked with the player earlier in the summer but no deal materialised despite a reported bid of £66million.

German newspaper Bild said Liverpool will pay €75million should Leipzig qualify for next season's Champions League, €70million if Leipzig secure a Europa League place, or €65million euros should they fail to earn a place in Europe.