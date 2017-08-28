Chris Coleman fears that ‘disruptive’ transfer deadline day moves could knock Wales’ hopes of World Cup qualification.

The Republic of Ireland’s Group D rivals are currently in camp as they prepare for games against Austria and Moldova which will be crucial to their Russia 2018 hopes.

And Coleman says he is willing to let some of his players leave camp in order to complete moves if they have to – something he acknowledges is far from ideal.

"It is disruptive, but what can you say if it's for the good of the player?" Coleman said.

Midfielder Joe Ledley, without a club since leaving Crystal Palace in June, is one player who could be involved in negotiations this week.

As a free agent, Ledley could join a club after the window closes, but Coleman says he will not stop the 30-year-old - or other players for that matter - conducting transfer negotiations before Saturday's clash with Austria in Cardiff.

"It's Joe's future and he could go and sign for this club or that club," said Coleman.

"Twenty-four hours in football is a long time. Who's to say a club might say we've got a better offer now?

"I've had that as a manager myself. A player stalled, I waited and ended up with a better offer of a better player.

"If there's something there for you as a player, you have to go and take it. I wouldn't begrudge Joe travelling anywhere if it was for a move he wanted."

Coleman knows his plans might be disturbed by players moving clubs before Thursday's 11pm transfer deadline.

He had experience of such upheaval 12 months ago when the transfer window fell in the week of the opening qualifier game at home to Moldova.

Aaron Ramsey in action for Arsenal

Hal Robson-Kanu left Wales' base in the Vale of Glamorgan to complete a transfer to West Brom.

He said: "I couldn't say to Hal 'You can't go there, you have to come here with us because we've got a meeting.'

"Let's say he misses out on that West Brom deal - what are you going to get out of that?

"For the sake of a night, it's not a big deal. Luckily most of our players know our plan."

Wales are assessing the fitness of Aaron Ramsey after the midfielder suffered a kick to his calf in Arsenal's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Ramsey came in for heavy criticism for failing to protect the Arsenal defence at Anfield and was withdrawn at half-time.

Wales already have issues in midfield for the Austria game as they seek to close the four-point gap on Group D front-runners Serbia and Ireland.

Joe Allen is suspended, Emyr Huws is out with an Achilles problem and Ledley has not played a club game for nearly seven months.

Leicester's Andy King and David Edwards, who left Wolves to join Reading last weekend, have also had limited game-time this season.