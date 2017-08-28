Ousmane Dembele has formally completed his £135.5m move to Barcelona and been paraded on the pitch at the Nou Camp.
Around 17,000 fans attended Barca's official unveiling ceremony for the 20-year-old France winger, whose switch from Borussia Dortmund was announced on Friday.
The fee agreed between the two clubs - an initial £96.8m with add-ons potentially taking it to £135.5m- makes the player the second most expensive in history.
It is eclipsed only by Neymar's £200.6m move from Barca to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.
Dembele was filmed by the club arriving at Barcelona's training ground on Monday and undergoing his medical. He then formally signed his five-year contract before being presented at the Nou Camp.
Dembele said: "I am very happy to be here in Barcelona. I have come here to win titles and am looking forward to integrating into the team."
