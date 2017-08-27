Chris Wood's stoppage-time equaliser extended Tottenham's winless streak at Wembley after Dele Alli's 49th minute goal had appeared to give Mauricio Pochettino’s side victory.

Wood, signed from Leeds earlier in the week for a club record £15 million, prodded the ball home from seven yards after a stunning through ball from Robbie Brady to snatch a draw for Burnley on his second game for the East Lancashire club who have now taken four points in the capital after their opening day victory over Chelsea.

Tottenham have now one just won two of their last 12 games at the national stadium despite creating a host of second-half chances. Both sides go into the international break in mid-table with four points each.

Burnley were without Ireland players Jon Walters (ankle) and Jeff Hendrick (thigh), a concern for manager Martin O'Neill ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier away to Georgia, however, Stephen Ward and Brady both played 90 minutes.

Harry Kane was left to ponder how he did not break his August goal drought that now stretches back to 11 games after missing numerous clear cut opportunities.

The Premier League golden boot winner was twice denied by his England team-mate and Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton in the closing stages.

Heaton dived low to push away Kane’s low effort with 17 minutes remaining and then stood tall three minutes later after Kane burst through for a one-on-one.

The game came to life in the closing stages after a dull opening half played in high temperatures that perhaps contributed to the slow pace of the game with the players taking water breaks during any prolonged stoppage in play.

Alli stroked home his second goal of the season in the 49th minute after Burnley’s Ben Mee slipped while trying to clear Chrstian Eriksen's corner.

Burnley still posed a threat in the closing stages with Brady their biggest attacking threat.

The 25-year-old was unlucky to see his rasping right-footed 20-yard effort saved by Hugo Lloris after the winger was played through by Scott Arfield.

Kane should have given Tottenham the lead after 15 minutes when he put his free header at the back post wide from five yards following Ben Davies’ free-kick delivery.

The England striker had another effort blocked by Ben Mee from five yards in the 38th minute following Daives’s left-wing cross.

Burnley made a bright start to the game with Brady, starting alongside Ward on Burnley’s left-hand side, almost catching out Lloris with a dipping cross the French goalkeeper had to palm the ball over after six minutes.

Sean Dyche’s side biggest threat came from set pieces and Brady set up two good chances for James Tarkowski in the first half that the centre-back headed over from close range.

Burnley introduced Wood on the hour mark and the New Zealander took his one opportunity of the game deep in stoppage time, bundling the ball home past the onrushing Lloris as Tottenham continue to wait for a win at their new home.