Premier League champions Chelsea eased past a disappointing Everton with goals from Spaniards Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata sealing a 2-0 victory.



What looked a tricky fixture on paper turned into a stroll for Antonio Conte's side who have recovered well from a shock opening-day defeat by Burnley.



Morata's header set up Fabregas to give Chelsea the lead in the 27th minute, the former Arsenal player sliding the ball past keeper Jordan Pickford with a deft finish.



Everton offered very little and Chelsea doubled their advantage five minutes before the break when Morata climbed to head home Cesar Azpilicueta's inviting cross.



It was a frustrating afternoon for Everton's Wayne Rooney who wasted one chance and was shown a yellow card.



Chelsea moved into fifth spot with six points.

46' The second half starts as Davies is replaced by Besic. We look to line up in a 5-3-2 formation. 2-0 down. #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/6230435JWP — Everton (@Everton) August 27, 2017

It later emerged that Everton's Mo Besic played the game despite his father being shot in his native Bosnia, Ronald Koeman said afterwards.

Reports in Bosnia said Besic's father had been shot in the leg and hand following a dispute and is in hospital.

The 24-year-old came on as a half-time substitute.

"I spoke to (Mo) yesterday evening. He spoke to his father. I don't like to talk more in detail," Koeman said.

"Today after the game he told me he will be in contact with his family. I don't know really what happened, but what came out in the paper, that's true."

Koeman assessed Besic's willingness to be involved before selecting him in the squad.

"I spoke to him and he said that he's ready and he's committed," the Everton boss added.

"After the game he will talk to the family, what he needs to do. It's always the decision by the player. It's a family question.

"He showed commitment. He spoke to his family about what happened yesterday.

"Maybe he'll get off to see his family and be part of his family for the next couple of days."

Meanwhile, James McClean came on as a substitute for WBA as they were held to a draw by Stoke.

The Ireland winger came on for Matt Phillips in the 74th minute, three minutes before substitute Peter Crouch took advantage of a terrible defensive mix-up to earn the visitors a point.

The 36-year-old was gifted the easiest of chances in the 77th minute when Baggies defender Ahmed Hegazi seemed to fail to heed a call from Ben Foster and sliced his clearance almost out of his goalkeeper's hands.

It was a comical way for the home side to concede their first league goal of the season, and one which had not looked like coming as Tony Pulis' men kept their opponents at arm's length, with Gareth Barry typically effective in his holding midfield role.

Jay Rodriguez's first league goal for West Brom had earlier looked like maintaining their 100 per cent start to the season, the summer signing from Southampton heading home smartly in the 61st minute.

But an uncharacteristic error at the back, which was greeted by a show of fury from an incensed Foster, denied them the chance to join Manchester United at the top of the table.

McClean was busy when introduced, seeing a shot blocked and crossing for a late chance which Salomón Rondón missed.

Ireland face Georgia in Tblisi on Saturday in World Cup qualifying.