Lionel Messi shrugged off the frustration of missing a penalty to reach another remarkable career landmark as Barcelona eased to a 2-0 victory at Alaves.

Messi, who hit the woodwork three times in the 2-0 win over Real Betis on the opening day of the season, saw his first-half spot-kick superbly saved by Fernando Pacheco after Gerard Pique had been pulled down in the penalty area.

But the 30-year-old was not be denied the 350th La Liga goal of his career and added the 351st for good measure as the visitors ran out comfortable winners.

It took until the 54th minute for Barcelona to break the deadlock, Messi reacting quickest to gather Jordi Alba's cross and fire a left-footed shot which flicked off Alexis Ruano and beat Pacheco at his near post.

Alaves then gifted Barcelona a second goal when Pedraza and Alexis failed to clear the ball on the edge of their area and allowed substitute Paco Alcacer to head into the path of Messi, who gave Pacheco no chance with a sweetly-struck volley into the bottom corner.

Atletico Madrid scored twice in the first five minutes on their way to an emphatic 5-1 win at Las Palmas.

Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco fired Atletico into an early 2-0 lead, before former West Ham loanee Jonathan Calleri pulled a goal back for Las Palmas in the 58th minute.

But the visitors sealed the points through Koke's double and, after Jonathan Viera was denied by Jan Oblak from the penalty spot nine minutes from time, Thomas Partey added a fifth at the death.

Defender Pedro Alcala wrote his name in the history books as Girona claimed their first ever win in La Liga thanks to a 1-0 home victory over Malaga.

Alcala scored what proved to be the winner in the 28th minute as the newly-promoted side built on their 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on the opening day of the season.

Girona and last season's Segunda Division champions Levante both have four points from their first two games after 10-man Levante recovered from 2-0 down to draw with Deportivo La Coruna.

Goals from Fede Cartabia and Rechel Sidnei in the opening half-hour seemingly gave Deportivo control of the match, but Enis Bardhi pulled one back on 35 minutes with a stunning free-kick.

The home side were reduced to 10 men when Jose Luis Morales was shown a second yellow card 15 minutes from time, but still found an equaliser from the penalty spot after 84 minutes thanks to substitute Ivan Ivi.