Republic of Ireland defender Ciaran Clark hammered home a bullet header as Newcastle United finally got off the mark in the Premier League with a 3-0 defeat of West Ham.

The Toon Army won for the first time this season through goals from Joselu, Clark and substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Clark's 72nd-minute effort came after terrific wing play from Matt Ritchie, who swung over an inviting cross for the defender to nod home via the post.

Defeat for the Hammers turned the screw on manager Slaven Bilic; they're without a point after three games.

Frank De Boer's Crystal Palace are also pointless and have are yet to score after a 2-0 defeat to previously winless Swansea. They were booed off by the home fans three matches into the Dutchman's reign.

Tammy Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, scored his first Premier League goal one minute before half-time and Jordan Ayew added a second within three minutes of the restart.

Huddersfield are unbeaten and on seven points, alongside Manchester City, after being held to a goalless draw by Southampton.

The Terriers are still to concede a goal and lead Guardiola's men on goal difference.

Saints are also unbeaten after a second draw.

Shane Long entered the fray on 65 minutes for Lemina and had a lively 25 minutes, creating chances for Nathan Redmond and Ryan Bertrand that were both spurned.

Watford drew 0-0 at home to Brighton despite having Miguel Britos sent off for a two-footed challenge on Anthony Knockaert after 24 minutes.

Chris Hughton's Seagulls are still chasing a first Premier League goal this season, though they have their first point and maiden clean sheet.