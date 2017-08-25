Don Cowan came off the bench to power Longford Town into the quarter finals of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

But minnows Bangor Celtic made Neale Fenn’s Town sweat for their narrow 1-0 passage at the Iveagh Grounds.

Substitute Cowan hit the only goal of the game on 71 minutes, bursting past several defenders before drilling his shot beyond Stephen Conlon in the Bangor goal.

The Leinster Senior League side finished strongly with Longford having to thank keeper Jack Brady for a terrific save from Graham Zambra late on.

Despite having ex-Republic of Ireland international Keith Fahey sent off at the death, Bluebell United held out to beat First Division Cabinteely 1-0 at Stradbrook in the shock of the night.

LSL side Bluebell punished a defensive blunder to get their goal on 20 minutes.

The pride we have for this set of players after tonight is indescribable. @LSLLeague team in the 1/4 of @FAIreland Cup. #TheBell 💙🛎⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZxGPMdlYwE — Bluebell United FC (@BluebellUnited) August 25, 2017

Cabinteely Keeper Mick Kelly and defender Sean Fitzpatrick got their wires crossed leaving Shane Stritch with a simple finish.

Fahey was then sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Drogheda United put their league worries behind them as they comfortably saw off Cobh Wanderers, of the Munster Senior League, 5-1 at United Park.

Defender Shane Elworthy headed Drogheda in front on 29 minutes before doubling their lead a minute before half-time.

Chris Mulhall extended Drogheda’s lead on 55 minutes.

And though, David Stack pulled a goal back a minute later Mulhall and substitute Thomas Byrne added late strikes to ease Drogheda through.