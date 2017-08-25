Shamrock Rovers booked their spot in the FAI Cup quarter-final draw with a comfortable 3-0 win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Second-half goals from Brandon Miele, Graham Burke and James Doona saw the Hoops stroll over the line after a backs-to-the-wall display saw Shels head into the break on level terms.

The First Division venue may be an unfamiliar location for the current Rovers team but there are bitter memories for the fans who watched their team here on-and-off over a 30-year period .

Those travelling fans may have imagined they'd stepped into a time warp as their Hoops played like the home side from the outside, rarely giving up the ball during a frenetic opening period.

Ronan Finn had the first half-chance with three minutes as an extended period of pressure wound up with the off-balance skipper sending a looping shot over the crossbar.

Finn was involved again five minutes later as Shels were slow to pick him up from a corner. He passed to Graham Burke, who slipped in Roberto Lopes, but the defender was driven wide and Dean Delany was able to narrow the angle.

A wonderfully-flighted left-footed pass from Burke set up Gary Shaw for Rovers' next chance but, though the former Longford Town man chested the ball down well, he couldn't stretch to shoot in time.

The same two linked up again when Burke showed tremendous skill to control a lofted pass first-time and eeked out a cross for Shaw, but the ball was just too high and the striker headed over.

Left-back Trevor Clarke was proving a challenge to opposite number James Brown and he left the defender for dead before swinging over a deep cross Brandon Miele should he steered on goal.

Miele didn't have to wait long to make amends, although there was a half-time break to mull it over before the winger finally broke the deadlock.

Dave Webster lifted a clever ball over the top for Burke, who took it to the endline and pulled it back for Miele, who dragged his shot into the far corner unchallenged.

Shels almost equalised with their first chance of the half as James English saw his header bounce back off the bar before Tomer Chencinski did brilliantly to stop Alan Byrne's follow-up.

Less than a minute later, Rovers made it two, and defending was non-existent again as Webster picked out Burke on the penalty spot and he had inordinate time to pick his spot in the corner.

Gary Shaw could have made it three before the hour with a winding run that saw him outspring two defenders but Delany, not for the first time, was out quickly to nick the ball away.

Substitute James Doona did notch a third in the final quarter of an hour as he arrived untracked at the far post to finish after Shaw had missed Finn's cross.

Finn, who had until the point been the game's outstanding player, watched the final eight minutes from the touchline as he was awarded a second yellow card for diving.

Shelbourne: Dean Delany; James Brown, Derek Prendergast, Aidan Collins, Sean Byrne (Dylan Kavanagh 59); Alan Byrne, Mark Hughes, Jamie Doyle (Dayle Rooney 72), Adam Evans; Chris

Lyons (David O'Leary 46), James English.

Shamrock Rovers: Tomer Chencinski; Dave Webster, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Trevor Clarke; David McAllister, Ronan Finn, Ryan Connolly (James Doona 54), Brandon Miele (Aaron Bolger 77); Graham Burke, Gary Shaw (Michael O'Connor 78).