Galway United’s relentless hard work paid off at Richmond Park as they earned a 0-2 win to send St Pat’s crashing out of the FAI Cup.

Galway went ahead in the opening half and then wrapped it up in the dying moments to deservedly claim a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Galway United hit the front after 17 minutes when Gavan Holohan put Ronan Murray away down the left and his superb cross was tapped home from close range by Jonah Ayunga.

It was his first goal for Galway since joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion but the Kenyan international did not see out the half, being stretchered off just before the interval.

Pat’s forced five corners in the opening half but couldn’t make them count, with Galway goalkeeper Conor Winn pulling off a few good saves.

Pat’s skipper Ian Berminghan thought he had equalised when he connected with a corner form Conor Byrne but the ball hit the bottom of the right post before being scrambled to safety.

Jordi Balk had an effort from turned against the woodwork by Winn after 28 minutes as Pat’s pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

United progress into the last eight thanks to strikes in either half from Ayunga and McCormack.

Galway, who had an early effort from the impressive Gavan Holohan narrowly miss the top corner, almost made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time but Murray was unable to connect to a good pass from Holohan.

There was still time for Winn to produce another stunning save when he stretched to tip a powerful shot from JJ Lunney around the post.

Pat’s forced four corners in the opening three minutes of the second-half and it took a goal-line clearance from Aaron Conway in a crowded box to maintain Galway’s lead.

Galway’s good passing yielded a couple of opportunities but Holohan’s shot was saved by Barry Murphy, while an ambitious effort from Rory Hale flew over.

Saints piled on the pressure as the half progressed but they lacked a cutting edge and Galway’s hard work in defence paid off to deservedly book a place in the third round.

Galway wrapped it up in the closing stages when Eoin McCormack sent a cracking shot into the top right corner for a superb goal.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Barry Murphy; Michael Barker ( Josh O’Hanlon 88), Jordi Balk, Ian Bermingham; Conan Byrne, JJ Lunney (Kurtis Byrne 76), Killian Brennan, Billy Dennehy (Ian Turner 78); Graham Kelly, Christy Fagan.

Galway United: Conor Winn; Aaron Conway, Paul Sinnott, Stephen Folan, Colm Horgan; Kevin Devaney (Gary Shanahan 29), Alex Byrne, Gavan Holohan, Rory Hale (Conor Melody 84); Jonah Ayunga (Eoin McCormack 45), Ronan Murray.