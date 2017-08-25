Barcelona have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Ousmane Dembele from Germany's Borussia Dortmund on a five-year-deal for €105million plus add-ons, the Spanish club said on Friday.



France international Dembele scored 10 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions to help Dortmund finish third in the Bundesliga last season. The team also won the German Cup.



A statement from Barca said Dembele would arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and have his medical on Monday before signing the contract, which will contain a release clause of €400million.

He will also be officially unveiled on Monday at the club's Nou Camp stadium.

Hailing their new signing, Barcelona announced on their club website that Dembele is one of the "best young players in the world", remarking that he stands out for his "pace, ability to beat men and versatility."



A statement from the Bundesliga side added:



"FC Barcelona will pay Borussia Dortmund a fixed transfer compensation of 105 million euros. Above that there was an agreement of a variable transfer compensation up to a maximum of around 40 percent of the fixed transfer compensation."



Barcelona are also targeting Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho as they look to fill the void left by the departure of star forward Neymar, who joined Paris St Germain for a world record fee of 222 million euros.



After Neymar, Dembele becomes the second most expensive transfer of all-time as the deal's add-ons will take him past the €105 million Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba last year.



Barca's need to sign a top class player to replace the Brazilian was underlined by their heavy 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup earlier in the month, although the Catalans beat Real Betis 2-0 in their opening game of the Liga campaign.