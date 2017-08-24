Liverpool are back in the Champions League after a swashbuckling 6-3 aggregate defeat of Hoffenheim in their play-off tie to make the group stages.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were typically gung-ho at Anfield as they beat the Germans 4-2 on the night to seal progression.

Afterwards, the RTÉ panel discussed the strengths - and weaknesses - of the Merseysiders, and highlighted what Klopp needs to do to make his team serious contenders.

"They're an exciting team to watch.... but it wasn't a flawless performance by any means," said Liam Brady. "We're not sitting here saying Liverpool are going to contend for the Champions League.

"I think seriously, they have to address the defensive part of their team. It's not rocket science. The goalkeeper... I'm not too sure he inspires confidence among his defenders. Down the left-hand side they're weak. It will be interesting to see what Klopp does between now and the end of the transfer window."

Eamon Dunphy echoed that sentiment, adding: "Their weakness at the back is going to hurt them against better teams than Hoffenheim. What happens if they don't score after 20 minutes?

"It isn't just Van Dijk, he'll need to buy a goalkeeper, which he's not going to do, and he'll need to replace those two central defenders. I love Liverpool. Liverpool fans know the game, they know what's wrong.

"I think what they love about Klopp is his charm, he's vivacious, he's outgoing, he's an extrovert. But I think they're beginning to ask questions. If you have those great attacking players and you squander everything they've achieved - with great attacking play - at the the back, it really hurts you."

Damien Duff talked up the German manager's standing at the Premier League giants, but warned even he could feel the heat if results go awry. "I think he's a god at Anfield. But like every manager, you only get a certain amount of time. He's obviously got them in the Champions League, I don't think they'll win the Premier League this year. They've hung their hat on Van Dijk. They're not getting him. They need someone. Matip, Klavan, Lovren - you're not going to win things with those three."