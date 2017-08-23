Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the way his players dealt with the pressure of their crucial Champions League qualifier with German side Hoffenheim.

The Reds reached the group stages of European football's premier club competition with a 6-3 aggregate victory over Hoffenheim.

Emre Can (2), Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino got the goals in Wednesday's 4-2 win at Anfield in the second leg of the play-off qualifier.

Liverpool held a narrow 2-1 lead from the first leg and Klopp was happy with they way they went about their business at Anfield, particularly in the opening 25 minutes when they raced into a 3-0 lead.

"My team played a perfect first half an hour...but Hoffenheim never gave up," he said. "3-0 is usually a real knock but they were here to enjoy the game.

"You cannot imagine how much intense pressure there was on the boys before this game. We tried to put it away of course and the boys did outstandingly good.

"We should be there (in the Champions League) and we are really excited about who we get. We're really looking forward to the draw tomorrow.

"But I've told the boys 'have a party'. For sure that's what we should do, really enjoy tonight at home, the performance of today.

"I love the attitude of this team because they really fight."

Captain Jordan Henderson said Liverpool deserve to be playing Champions League football after the way they won.

"It was a brilliant night," he said,

"We set the tempo and scored some good goals early on. We still can improve on the goals we conceded but overall we're delighted to be back in the Champions League, where Liverpool belong.

"We need to make sure we do ourselves justice. They are big nights for everyone and I'm delighted for the fans and the lads."