UCD will rub shoulders with some of the top young talent in Europe after confirming they will compete in the UEFA Youth League this season.

Cork City U19s turned heads last year with a terrific run in the competition, eventually being edged out by Roma, and now the Students will get the chance to showcase their young talent on the big stage.

Thirty-two domestic champions from across Europe compete in the competition, as well as the U19 teams from the clubs who've qualified senior competition. UCD lifted the SSE Airtricity League U19 League crown last season after a 4-1 defeat of Galway United.

The draw takes place next Tuesday in the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon.

"It’s an exciting time for the club and most importantly for the players to have a chance to compete with the best players from other countries," said boss Maciej Tarnogrodzki.

"We’ve been training very hard this season with hours put in on the training pitch very similar to the professional academies across Europe. Our season has been good so far and we’ll prepare well for the Youth League matches."