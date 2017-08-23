RTÉ Sport has secured exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights to the Republic of Ireland’s competitive European Qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020 and FIFA World Cup 2022.

In addition, and in a separate agreement, RTÉ Sport has also secured the exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights in the Republic of Ireland for the finals of UEFA Euro 2020, which will feature four matches in Dublin.

The Euro 2020 will take place in 13 cities across Europe including Dublin, where the Aviva Stadium will host three group matches and a round of 16 match.

RTÉ already holds rights to the European Qualifiers and finals for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the broadcast rights to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"Today's announcements ensure that all Republic of Ireland European Qualifiers, both home and away, for the FIFA World Cup 2018, the UEFA Euro 2020 Finals and the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available, free to air, for Irish audiences on RTÉ," said Ryle Nugent, Group Head of Sport RTÉ.

"In addition, the three Finals tournaments themselves, which always provide some of the biggest and most iconic moments in sport, will be available to the Irish public. At a time of significant and increased competition in the market place to secure these rights on all platforms is a very positive step"

RTÉ has successfully secured broadcast rights for the UEFA Euro 2020 Finals, the European Qualifiers to UEFA Euro 2020 and the FIFA World Cup 2022, both home and away, across television, radio, online and mobile.

Georgia v Republic of Ireland (September 2) and Republic of Ireland v Serbia (September 5) live on RTÉ Television, RTÉ Radio and RTÉ Online.