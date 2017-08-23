Celtic were given an almighty scare before booking their place in the Champions League group stages with an 8-4 aggregate win over Astanda.

The Hoops travelled east with an apparently commanding 5-0 first leg lead from last week’s game at Parkhead.

Scott Sinclair cancelled out Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer's own goal, but after that Astana came on strong after the break following Serikzhan Muzhikov's strike and Patrick Twumasi's double.

This left the scores at 6-4 on aggregate and though the home side needed three more goals to progress thanks to Sinclair’s away strike, anything seemed possible at this stage.

The unlikeliest of comebacks was ended by late goals from Olivier Ntcham and Leigh Griffiths as Celtic lost 4-3 on the night, but still progress.

"We have gone through this qualification phase really well but we had to withstand that and we have seen it before, teams maybe crumbling away and all of a sudden you have a shock result," said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

"But in the end we had 19 attempts at goal and the domination of possession but I still want want us and expect us to be better.

"I am very happy and pleased to come though the six qualification games, especially against a team like Astana who are a good side."

Sevilla also survived a major scare before booking their spot in the Champions League group stages by edging out Istanbul Basaksehir 4-3 on aggregate in their play-off qualifier.

The La Liga side held a slender 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Turkey but were pulled back by Eljero Elia's first-half opener.

Goals after the interval from Sergio Escudero and Wissam Ben Yedder seemed to settle any nerves in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan but Edin Visca pulled one back before Emre Belozoglu cracked the post in injury-time.

Had the former Inter Milan midfielder found the back of the net then it would have been Abdullah Avci's men progressing via away goals.

Meanwhile, second-half goals from Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne lifted Napoli to a 2-0 win in Nice which sealed a comfortable 4-0 triumph across two legs.

Mitja Viler's 15th-minute strike was enough to send Maribor through on away goals, with a 1-0 victory on the night over Hapoel Beer-Sheva ensuring a 2-2 draw on aggregate.

Olympiacos defeated Rijeka 1-0 thanks to Marko Marin, whose first-half goal wrapped up a 3-1 aggregate win.