There was good news for Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill John Egan and Scott Hogan were on target in League Cup wins for Brentford and Aston Villa respectively.

Republic of Ireland defender Egan, son of Kerry football great John Egan, netted for the Bees as they beat Queens Park Rangers 4-1.

Aston Villa beat Wigan the same scoreline with Hogan scoring twice to double his goals tally for the Villains. Before this he had just two goals in 17 appearances for Steve Bruce’s side following his move from Brentford in January.

Egan is in Ireland manager O'Neill's extended 39-man squad for the World Cup Group D qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia. Hogan wasn't called up, but he has commited his future to the green jersey

Bristol City upset Premier League Watford to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup, as the League Cup is now officially known, with a 3-2 victory at Vicarage Road.

Etienne Capoue sparked a dramatic second half when he fired the Hornets ahead after 47 minutes.

But teenager Freddie Hinds levelled for the Championship side before Bobby Reid grabbed his fifth goal of the season.

Scott Hogan

Watford were reduced to 10 men when Jose Holebas was sent off two minutes from time, and Niclas Eliasson added a third for City to make Adrian Mariappa's last-gasp effort irrelevant.

Bristol Rovers also sprang a surprise by winning 1-0 away to Championship side Fulham, Ellis Harrison scoring the 13th-minute winner.

Leicester comfortably avoided an upset with a 4-1 victory at Sheffield United. All the goals came in the second half with Demarai Gray producing a fine individual goal before Algeria striker Islam Slimani bagged a brace.

Swansea eased through 4-1 at MK Dons, despite falling behind to Ryan Seager's 17th-minute opener.

West Brom also had a comfortable passage at Accrington, with Salomon Rondon, Matt Phillips and Jay Rodriguez on target in a 3-1 win, Tom Dallison replying late on.

Crystal Palace scored their first goals under new manager Frank de Boer to beat Ipswich 2-1.

Bournemouth fought back to win 2-1 at Birmingham after Maikel Kieftenbeld had given Harry Redknapp's side an 11th-minute lead. Ryan Fraser (46) and Marc Pugh (68) turned it around for the Cherries.

James Tilley scored the 53rd-minute winner as Brighton beat Barnet 1-0.

Leeds might have feared a shock after falling behind to Newport through Joss Labadie's long-range strike. But Kemar Roofe bagged a hat-trick and Samu Saiz and Ronaldo Viera were also on target in a 5-1 win.

Doncaster beat weakened Hull visitors 2-0, with Alfie May and Tommy Rowe scoring within nine minutes of the re-start.

Burton avenged their defeat to Cardiff on the opening day of the Championship season with a 2-1 away win, Ireland's Anthony Pilkington getting Cardiff's goal.

Middlesbrough saw off Scunthorpe 3-0 as Fabio, Lewis Baker and Ashley Fletcher all scored their first goals for the club.

Norwich battled back from Lee Novak's early Charlton goal to win 4-1 while Lynden Gooch scored Sunderland's late winner in a 2-1 victory at Carlisle.