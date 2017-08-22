Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho wants to hold 'clear-the-air' talks with the club as he admits defeat in a proposed move to Barcelona.

The Reds have rejected three separate bids from Barcelona, the last believed to be worth €130m including add-ons. The club issued a defiant statement insisting no offers would be considered and that the player would remain at the club beyond the summer window.

The Brazilian international saw his transfer request rejected earlier this month, but according to The Independent, Coutinho is ready to have talks with the club with a transfer to the Nou Camp looking increasingly unlikely.

According to club sources, the midfielder’s representatives have suggested that Barcelona used family members in an effort to push the move through.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has said that speculation over his future has not affected Coutinho, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

"To be honest I have nothing to say about his attitude because since he has had a back problem he has obviously not been in training," he said.

"I asked the medical department how he is doing and there are no complaints so that is how it is. There is nothing bad to say about this."