Cork City might still be struggling for a potent threat since Sean Maguire’s departure - but John Caulfield’s men are just five points away from winning the title.

Cork will, at some stage in the next month, be crowned League of Ireland champions for the first time in 12 years.

They had the bulk of the play and the better of the chances here, but took until the 70th minute to find a way past the in-form Ciaran Gallagher, courtesy of Garry Buckley.

Even when they did get beyond Gallagher, who denied Cork on a couple of occasions during the game, it was unfortunate on the Harps goalkeeper.

Ryan Delaney’s header, from a searching ball in by Steven Beattie, cannoned off the post. With Gallagher a fingertip away from seizing control, Buckley got there to apply the finish.

Gallagher superbly tipped over from Kieran Sadlier’s testing drive in the first half while the Harps stopper was relieved when a Jimmy Keohane header dropped to the far side of its intended target.

Gearoid Morrissey failed to hit the target with an earlier header while Sadlier had more time than he imagined when he drilled wide from 20 yards during a period when a Cork opener appeared inevitable.

Harps were stung 4-0 at St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night, but were able to recall Paddy McCourt and ex-Cork striker Danny Morrissey to the starting XI for this one.

Sean Houston had a couple of openings for the hosts in the first half, but Mark Timlin will feel he could have done better when he carved out a chance in the 65th minute.

The Buncrana man curled wide of the top corner after sub Ibrahim Keita made his presence felt.

Just as Harps dared to dream, Buckley stepped up for the winner.

Garry Buckley gives Cork City a vital lead at Ballybofey while the Finn Harps players protest pic.twitter.com/Crtwaruvlv — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 21, 2017

Gallagher saved from Sadlier as Cork went in search of a second while Buckley squandered a glorious chance to put the game out of sight, riffling over a gaping goal in added time.

Cork are on course for the title, while Harps stay in the relegation zone after a third League loss in a row.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Ethan Boyle, Damien McNulty, Kilian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll; Mark Timlin (Pascal Millien 79), Tommy McBride (Jonny Bonner 87), Paddy McCourt, Sean Houston, Gareth Harkin; Danny Morrissey (Ibrahim Keita 63).

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Steven Beattie, Alan Bennett, Ryan Delaney, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Gearoid Morrissey; Jimmy Keohane, Garry Buckley, Kieran Sadlier (Connor Ellis 88); Karl Sheppard

Referee: Paul Tuite (Dublin).