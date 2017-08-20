Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan has dismissed claims that he delayed declaring for the Republic of Ireland in the hopes of an England call-up.

Ireland boss Martin O’Neill revealed during the week that Hogan was ready to commit his international career to the Irish cause.

The 24-year-old frontman qualifies to play for Ireland through his father's family and is understood to have applied for an Irish passport.

Hogan, who had held talks with O’Neill in the past about playing for Ireland, insisted that it was always his intention to devote a full season solely to club football after a string of serious injuries.

The striker spent two-years on the sidelines as he recovered from a cruciate ligament rupture and related injuries.

Having bounced back from those injuries he impressed for Brentford last season, scoring 14 goals before earning a January move to Villa, with his form prompting O’Neill to make contact.

Speaking to The Times, Hogan said: "When I first met Martin O’Neill I explained to him that I had had two years out with injuries and I said to him 'just let me get back playing, let me get a full season under my belt’. That is how it has panned out."

"Then we got in touch with him. There was no issue with me saying I am waiting for this or I am going to do this. It was always that case and the manager knew that and was fine with it."

Hogan revealed that his connection to Ireland comes from his father who is part of a large Carlow family.

"It’s just on my dad’s side, quite a big family from Carlow. That’s where it all comes from. My mum’s English. My dad’s very proud and so is my grandma."

Chief among Hogan’s critics have been former Ireland international Kevin Kilbane who questioned his desire to wear the green jersey.

Speaking on Hogan’s delay in declaring for Ireland, Kilbane said: "It makes you feel very uneasy when a player seems to wait on the call up from England before actually committing to us.

"An England call up looks unlikely to happen now for Hogan given that he’s 25 so it looks like he’s decided to come on board and play for Martin O’Neill.

"I don’t think it’s Martin O’Neill’s job to go chasing players, he’s got enough on his plate trying to get the side prepared for the games."